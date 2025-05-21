None of the allegations of sabotage and intimidation at Cityclean last year have resulted in criminal charges because of a lack of enough evidence.

Just one report of sabotage has been made to police this year – in connection with compost that caught fire after a lorry defect meant it could not be tipped.

Meanwhile, the CPS dropped charges against a GMB rep who was charged with possession of an offensive weapon at the Hollingdean depot in January, which he had denied and was due to stand trial for.

Last week, Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said there had been direct sabotage of vehicles, along with “sickening” threats to life and a manager’s car tyres being slashed last summer. She said the sabotage had recently re-started.

However, cabinet member Tim Rowkins said the council always remained open-minded about the cause of vehicle failures.

He also said there was now 24-hour security at the depot in case any more decomposing garden waste – and food waste, once those collections start in September – sparked more fires.

Councillor Rowkins said: “We always look at the cause of any incident to see what we can learn and make any necessary changes to our approach.

“Our policy is to tip garden waste on the day of collection. However, that is not always possible and, in those instances, waste is stored on the vehicles and tipped the next morning.

“This approach has of course been risk-assessed, and part of that assessment involves the site being monitored by security guards 24 hours a day. It was one of these colleagues who alerted the fire brigade.

“On this occasion, the vehicle had a defect, meaning it was not tipped while awaiting repair. We are investigating the cause of that defect.

“We also report any significant incidents to Sussex Police as part of its wider investigations and that was the case here. We will always remain open-minded regarding the causes of such incidents and will be led by the evidence.

“Our thanks, of course, go to the crew from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service who responded so promptly to the fire, and to our own staff who attended the incident.”

The fire broke out on the evening of 23 April this year, and the fire service were called at 11.17pm.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “One hose reel- jet was used to put the fire out and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

“The fire was accidental and linked to heat created by the natural decomposition of garden waste. There were no injuries.”

A police spokesman said: “Police investigated reports of criminal damage and intimidating behaviour linked to a Brighton and Hove City Council depot in Hollingdean in 2024.

“These investigations have now concluded, with insufficient evidence leading to no prospect of a likely conviction.

“We have received a further report of a fire at the depot on 23 April this year, which was initially reported to have been caused accidentally.

“This incident is now being investigated in connection with the previous incidents.

“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting Operation Senate, or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

GMB rep Dave Russell, 63, of Shelldale Road, Portslade, was charged a year ago with possession of a sword with a 2ft-long blade in his office at the Hollingdean depot.

Russell, a martial arts instructor, denied the charge when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.