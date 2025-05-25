Four robbers stole phones and electronic devices worth thousands of pounds in a raid lates yesterday morning (Saturday 24 May).
Sussex Police published security camera pictures of two of the thieves this afternoon and linked the robbery to a similar one in Bexhill earlier in the week.
The force said: “Police have issued these photos of two suspects involved in a robbery at the Vodafone store in Hove in a bid to identify them.
“It was reported that four men entered the shop in George Street at about 11.40am on Saturday 24 May and threatened staff before stealing thousands of pounds worth of devices.
“The men are black and were wearing dark-coloured tracksuits and trainers and two of them had their faces covered. One carried a black duffle bag.
“It is believed that the men left the store on foot heading north in George Street and then into Goldstone Villas where they may have got into a waiting vehicle.”
Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen said: “We are investigating this robbery and appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident to come forward.
“We are linking this robbery with a very similar robbery which occurred at the Vodafone store in Devonshire Road, Bexhill, on Monday 19 May.”
Sussex Police added: “Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 592 of 24/05.”
What a shame that there are no police out on the streets anymore.
Very True.
This is what happens when Labour reduce prison sentences, allow for early release, and stop criminal background screenings.
Labour were awful in opposition and even worse in power.
Come on, get a grip. This hasn’t suddenly got much worse than it was before. Who failed to build more prisons?
Yes, Labour do need to get a grip.
One of the first actions taken by Labour under Shabana Mahmood was to approve the early release of prisoners. This move effectively amounts to decriminalising offences like burglary, theft, and assault. Rather than exploring alternative buildings for use as low-security prisons, such as Manston or other immigration removal centres, Labour has chosen not to—largely because these facilities are already full up of individuals awaiting processing after entering illegally (and even then, we can’t keep up with the numbers, 2025 highest year on record). Just last week, Labour also announced plans to scrap prison sentences of less than 12 months in favour of so-called tougher community sentences.
Actually, Labour are reducing the number of new prison spaces and not taking responsibility.
While in opposition, Labour blocked every proposal on these issues.
Now in government, it’s clear they have no better solution than to release dangerous individuals back onto our streets.
The first point, if it leads to reduced crime, is a good thing (those sentenced are not just being let off). It should also ease pressure on prison spaces. But if the conservatives had built more prisons in the 14 years they had a chance to do so, we wouldn’t be facing so many difficult choices.
“2025 highest year on record”
Asylum claims rose sharply after 2021 for various reasons. An AI summary says: “Asylum claims in the UK rose after 2021 due to a combination of factors, including the increased number of people crossing the English Channel, the impact of Brexit, and changes in government policy, especially with the Illegal Migration Act 2023”
May 20th 2025 13,573 crossings
May 20th 2024 8,880 crossings
A 53% increase.
The number of crossings is related to situation in Ethiopia, infact the highest crossing is Eritreans which explains the difference between last year
Do you really think the length of sentence is a deterrent? If you’re not going to get caught, the length of sentence is immaterial.
Fair.
Croydon dwellers again
Its quite scary walking around these days, you see electric bikes speeding around with the riders faces fully covered. These bikes need to have a licence as they are more like motorbikes, i wonder what they are up to especially on the drug dealing front. The police would have little chance of catching them even if they were around.
As for the shop robbery it shows criminals know there is little chance of being caught, even if they are Starmers soft on prisoners will leave them on our streets.