Four robbers stole phones and electronic devices worth thousands of pounds in a raid lates yesterday morning (Saturday 24 May).

Sussex Police published security camera pictures of two of the thieves this afternoon and linked the robbery to a similar one in Bexhill earlier in the week.

The force said: “Police have issued these photos of two suspects involved in a robbery at the Vodafone store in Hove in a bid to identify them.

“It was reported that four men entered the shop in George Street at about 11.40am on Saturday 24 May and threatened staff before stealing thousands of pounds worth of devices.

“The men are black and were wearing dark-coloured tracksuits and trainers and two of them had their faces covered. One carried a black duffle bag.

“It is believed that the men left the store on foot heading north in George Street and then into Goldstone Villas where they may have got into a waiting vehicle.”

Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen said: “We are investigating this robbery and appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage of the incident to come forward.

“We are linking this robbery with a very similar robbery which occurred at the Vodafone store in Devonshire Road, Bexhill, on Monday 19 May.”

Sussex Police added: “Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 592 of 24/05.”