Campaigners are holding a protest tug-of-war to highlight what they say is the threat to an NHS doctor’s surgery from a private company.

The Brighton surgery is currently run by a community interest company (CIC) but NHS commissioners were preparing to hand the contract to run the service to One Medical Group, in Leeds.

The Wellsbourne practice, in Whitehawk, is currently run by the Wellsbourne Healthcare CIC after the previous private contractor walked away.

Now, patients and their supporters are stepping up their campaign against the proposed change instigated by the Sussex Integrated Care Board (ICB), also known as NHS Sussex.

The CIC has appealed against the decision by the NHS commissioners, with the backing of Labour councillors Gill Williams and David McGregor who represent Whitehawk and Marina ward.

The pair have attended a number of events in the community to hear first-hand about patients’ concerns.

And the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, Chris Ward, has started a petition on his website headed Save Wellsbourne Healthcare – Keep Local Trusted GP Care in Whitehawk. It has almost 3,000 signatures.

The tug-of-war protest has been organised by Sussex Defend the NHS and is due to take place at Brighton War Memorial, in Old Steine, at 11am on Saturday 14 June.

One campaigner, Janet Sang, said: “We in Sussex Defend NHS are extremely concerned at the prospect of an effective and well- loved GP service being replaced by a private company which would run the service as a profit-making concern.

“One Medical Group is based in Leeds and has already been found inadequate in other parts of the UK.

“We believe this is simply a cost-cutting exercise by the local ICB and is not in the best interests of the people of Whitehawk.”

Councillor McGregor said that he planned to attend the event to keep the surgery as it is in Whitehawk.

He said: “I’ll continue to support the efforts to get the decision reversed. The current team of Wellsbourne Healthcare CIC have done a fantastic job and NHS Sussex should reconsider.”

NHS Sussex said: “Our key priority is to ensure that people across Sussex can receive the NHS help and support that they need.

“We are currently procuring a new contract for primary care services for people living in the Whitehawk area of Brighton, a GP practice population of 8,366.

“This procurement has had to take place because the current contract to run these services has come to an end.

“And for GP services to continue in this area we have had to start a new contract and follow due process to put that in place.

“We have also taken the opportunity to ensure that the new contract is designed to meet the current and future needs of the local population, which is one of the most deprived areas in Sussex, and is focused on improving the health of the population through increased community involvement, prevention initiatives and increased support for registered patients.

“National regulations mean we have had to follow an open procurement process, with the ability for all parties with interest in providing services to this community to submit an application.

“Each bid is fully considered and evaluated, based on the information that is shared during the procurement process.

“This process is still under way and, as a result, we are unable to comment further until the procurement has officially been completed.

“However, we have seen and are aware of the concern being raised to us and we will respond further as soon as we are able.”

To sign the petition, click here.