Brighton and Hove sits in the national consciousness as a vibrant, welcoming, diverse and exciting city – and all those things are true.

It’s a special place. I was lucky to grow up here and am delighted that I can now raise my own children in the city.

However, what many people outside Brighton and Hove don’t appreciate is that we have deep inequalities – perhaps some of the starkest in all of England.

We have to start by understanding the national picture. As Professor Danny Dorling points out in his work on the subject, the UK saw a rapid transformation in a relatively short period of time.

In 1973, the UK had the lowest income inequality in all of Europe – indeed by some estimates it had the lowest income inequality ever recorded worldwide.

By the 1990s, a mere 20 years later, the UK had become one of the most economically unequal countries on earth.

Since then, income inequality has not changed materially, and our country battles it out with Estonia for the dubious honour of most unequal in Europe.

Even within that depressing national picture, Brighton and Hove stands out as a particularly shocking example.

Deprivation maps from the Geographic Data Service show a city with some of the most deprived communities in the country sitting a short distance from some of the most affluent.

The consequences of this colossal geographic inequality are becoming increasingly apparent across multiple areas of life and society in the city.

The recent Health Counts Survey revealed worrying inequalities, with 56 per cent of adults living in the most deprived areas in good health, compared to 76 per cent in the least deprived areas.

The economic plan we published last year revealed neighbourhoods that rank the worst nationally for access to healthy and affordable food and a GP.

A separate report by the Sutton Trust examined educational outcomes and social mobility – the extent to which your background determines prospects in life.

While Hove and central Brighton do reasonably well in their rankings, the Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven constituency, which includes all of East Brighton, was deemed to be one of the least socially mobile places in England – ranking 527th out of 543 constituencies.

All of this sits within the context of an ongoing housing crisis in the city, with costs for renting and owning far outstripping the average wages available locally.

This has resulted in thousands of families sitting on the council housing waiting list, hundreds living in temporary accommodation and untold numbers leaving the city altogether to secure an affordable home.

Since being elected in May 2023, we have tried to pull every lever available to tackle these inequalities.

We created the Brighton and Hove Fairness Fund, putting in over half a million pounds to support residents struggling with the basics.

We introduced pioneering school admissions policies that gave priority to those families eligible for free school meals.

We introduced a Brighton and Hove winter fuel payment to support older residents struggling with costs over the winter.

We introduced a new mental health counselling pilot in schools to support families would not be able to afford private provision.

We have also introduced landlord licensing to drive up rental standards, increased council tax on second or empty homes and commissioned or bought new social housing right across the city.

But we are honest with ourselves and the city – these measures alone will only make a difference on a small scale. We must go further as a city and as a country to reduce poverty and economic inequality.

The consequences of not doing so are already being witnessed nationally and across the globe. If progressive parties cannot deliver improved living standards and reduce inequality in our communities, then far-right parties will step into the space and offer false solutions.

They place blame on the most vulnerable and further divide society. The real solution is to unite the country by reducing the economic inequality that divides us.

The council will be exploring further policy choices in the coming years to reduce the inequality in our city – but we can’t do it alone.

We need the help of community and voluntary groups, of educators, local businesses and residents who want to make a difference.

Watch this space – but in the meantime, please do get in touch if you have ideas. Email jacob.taylor@brighton-hove.gov.uk.

Councillor Jacob Taylor is the Labour deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.