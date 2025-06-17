Benefits changes could push thousands of people into poverty in Brighton and Hove alone, according to councillors as they prepare for a special meeting to call for a pause in the process.

Green councillor Ollie Sykes and Independent councillor Bruno De Oliveira called the special meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council to debate the government’s proposed benefit reforms.

They said that the government plans to reduce welfare spending by £4.8 billion a year by 2029-30 by narrowing the criteria for personal independence payments (PIP) and reducing health condition-related universal credit.

The reforms were set out in a government green paper – or policy paper – called Pathways to work: reforming benefits and support to get Britain working.

The two councillors have drafted a motion to be debated at Hove Town Hall on Monday (23 June) asking fellow councillors to note the effects of the green paper proposals.

Councillors are also being asked to note the prospect of

250,000 people being driven into relative poverty, 700,000 families falling further below the poverty line and 30 per cent of all families with a disabled member being worse off

increased council tenant rent arrears with disabled tenants likely to be especially vulnerable

greater pressure on social services as statutory responsibilities under the Care Act 2014 would remain but residents’ ability to contribute towards the cost of care would reduce

more people relying on food banks, with 75 per cent of food bank visits already being made from homes with one or more disabled person

the loss of carers’ allowance currently paid to those caring for people who would no longer be eligible for PIP, meaning many unpaid carers would not be able to continue

Labour council leader Bella Sankey is being asked to write to government ministers to ask for a pause in the process until a full impact assessment takes place.

Councillor Sankey is also being asked to question whether the cuts would merely transfer costs from the benefits budget to the NHS and councils instead.

The two councillors also want the government to be asked to carry out “meaningful co-production with disable people in shaping disability benefits policy”.

In addition, councillors are being asked to support a report to the council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee to assess the effects of the changes on people living in Brighton and Hove.

Green councillors called for the special meeting in May but no full council meetings were scheduled until July.

A statement signed by all eight Green councillors said: “After 15 years of austerity under Conservative and now Labour rule, it is clear that people in Brighton and Hove are being pushed to the brink.

“In choosing to make further attacks on disabled people and the welfare system, Labour are making a political choice that will have brutal, potentially fatal consequences.

“Across the country, Labour councillors in Wakefield, Dudley and beyond are resigning in protest and more than 42 Labour MPs have now said they will rebel against the government’s plans, following a letter by Siân Berry, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, to all Labour MPs calling on them to do so.”

The special meeting is due to start at 4.30pm on Monday at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.