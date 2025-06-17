A city centre gas main was damaged when a fringe beer garden was being taken down this month.

Contractors dismantling the Spiegelgarden in Victoria Gardens damaged the large pipe beneath the ground last week.

Gas engineers are on the site today making repairs to the pipe, and workers will be on the site for the rest of the week to make the ground good. Southern Gas Networks (SGN) says no gas supplies have been affected.

Brighton and Hove City Council said the event organiser will pick up the bill – although Laine Pub Company, which ran the Spiegelgarden, says it is not aware of the damage.

Councillor Alan Robins, cabinet member for recreation, said: “This was caused by a contractor working on an event.

“When event organisers are using our open spaces, we encourage them to fully scan the area where any temporary structures will be placed and complete a land search for utilities services to avoid this type of unfortunate accident.

“We understand repair work will be completed by the utilities company by Wednesday. The cost will be met by the organiser of the event, not the council.”

Waseem Hanif, SGN spokesperson, said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs to our gas network in Grand Parade, following damage by a third party last week.

“Our engineers made safe immediately and we’re now in the process of replacing a section of the damaged main. No gas supplies were affected.

“Work to replace the section of gas main is being undertaken by specialist contractors due to its size and, all going well, will be completed today.

“It will then take up to five working days for our teams to complete reinstatement works. We’d like to thank the Brighton community for your ongoing patience and support.”

Russ Danks, managing director of Laine Pub Co, said: “We were not previously aware of this, as we have not received notification from Brighton and Hove City Council.

“Our commitment is to deliver well-managed, safe, city-enhancing, and professional events, and we will, of course, give full attention to any concerns raised by the council’s events team.”

Earlier this year, the council said it was now inspecting its open spaces before and after leasing them to events organisers, with contractors on hand to make any required repairs as soon as the event is over.