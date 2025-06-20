Everyone loves to look back, and this week, the 90s are in focus once more at the Theatre Royal, Brighton as Cruel Intentions completes it’s sell out national tour.

Step siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette Hargrove, the headmaster’s virtuous daughter.

Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, their crusade wreaks havoc on the students at their exclusive Manhattan high school. It’s not long before the duo become entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance, with explosive results…

Based on the iconic film and inspired by Les Liaisons Dangereuses this show is packed with ‘90s pop classics including the songs of Britney Spears, Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, TLC, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Natalie Imbruglia, The Verve, *NSYNC and many more!

This looks to be a great night out and we are looking forward to singing along, and remembering all the words to these iconic songs from a great era. The show promises a great cast, wonderful choreography and a great feel good night. We expect to be dancing in our seats, looking forward to the outfits people have dragged out of the back of their wardrobes, and conversations about how it was only yesterday, surely.

This is the last chance to see this show as Brighton is the last date on the tour, and it looks like one not to miss.

Tickets are available from the Theatre Royal, Brighton.

Performance Dates:

Tuesday 24th – Saturday 28th June

Tue and Thu at 19:30

Wed and Sat at 14:30 and 19:30

Fri at 17:00 and 20:30