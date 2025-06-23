A man has been charged with raping a woman in a city centre park yesterday morning.

Alieu George, 45, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (23 June).

Police arrested a man on suspicion of rape after receiving reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted in Dorset Gardens at 9.05am on Sunday.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers. The investigation is continuing and there is a visible police presence in the area.

Detective Superintendent Andy Harbour said: “We are continuing our enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who has any information, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident which could help our investigation. Please report online or phone 101 quoting Operation Proceed.

“Sussex Police is committed to ending male violence against women. We take reports of any sexual offences seriously and urge anyone who has been a victim to report online or phone 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”