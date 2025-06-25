A trio of pro-Palestine activists have been found guilty of vandalising Hove MP Peter Kyle’s constituency office.
Helen Skilton, 64, Margaret Clifford, 61, and Mary Stuart, 66, daubed “Stop Arming Israel” and “Stop Killing Children” on the window of Mr Kyle’s offices in Church Road, Hove.
They were found by police just minutes later, still carrying a step ladder, marker pens, face masks and gloves, as well as the can of varnish they had used to spray over the slogans to make them harder to remove.
However, they denied subsequent charges of criminal damage, arguing both that the words could easily be wiped off and that they were written as a protest.
However, district judge Amanda Kelly found the damage, while not extensive was significant enough to constitute criminal damage.
She also said that because the damage was not trivial, and was to private property, the trio did not have a lawful excuse based on it being a protest.
In her judgement, published on the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary website, she said: “Mr Kyle also expressed in his evidence the significant impact that the graffiti had on him personally, explaining that he was shocked and distressed by the words written and the inferences that could be drawn from them.
“He said that he was also concerned about the safety implications they may cause to himself and his staff.”
Skilton, of Hartington Road, Brighton, Clifford, of Kingsway, Hove, and Stuart, of Wilbury Road, Hove, were all given six month conditional discharges, and ordered them to pay a statutory surcharge of £26 and court costs of £200.
Speaking after the verdict, Clifford said: “I have spent my entire life protecting children. I am a social worker, and I get so upset when I see all these images of children being brutally blown apart or burnt to death.
“If we manage to save just one life or prevent our government from being complicit in a genocide, it will all be worthwhile.”
Skilton said: “As a science teacher you are completely accountable for whatever goes on in a classroom, it is my responsibility to keep everyone safe.
“Yet this government is selling arms to a country that is killing thousands of children, 16,600 and counting.”
Stuart said: “Peter Kyle is our local MP, the Minister for Science Technology and Innovation, he is on the front bench, as well as being the vice chair of Labour Friends of Israel, so in a position of influence and power.
“We are three women compelled to make our voices heard and our government to hear us.
“We now have criminal records but who really are the criminals, history will tell.”
Quote from article: “As a science teacher you are completely accountable for whatever goes on in a classroom, it is my responsibility to keep everyone safe.”
So why are you protesting about just one side? Just saying that Israel shouldn’t have weapons but, presumably, HAMAS can? Why are you not saying, remove weapons or calling for peace? Why are you not asking for the return of the Israeli hostages? I don’t understand the bias – and why you claim to be trying to keep everyone safe, yet protest in apparent support of only one side.
Nick, we know full well why.
How distasteful as to what these three individuals have done & rightfully, now have criminal records.
So what have these individuals done for other more pressing issues in the Middle East?
What about Sudan ? Over 2 million killed. I suppose as it doesn’t involve Jews – there is no interest.
What about marches and flag waving for the over 500,000 people killed in Syria – guess what it didn’t involve any Jews – no interest then.
How about all the so caring pro Pals marching to stop the horrific killings & man made starvation now occurring in Yemen where over 1 million people killed and over 2 million kids have starved to death already – it doesn’t involve Jews – once again, I suspect no interest.
Christian’s have 98 countries that are mainly Christian and Muslims have 58 countries that are mainly Muslim. So why shouldn’t Jewish people have one (tiny) country for themselves that is mainly although not exclusively Jewish !
Whilst terrorists look to kill indiscriminately as many civilians as possible, Israel has done the exact opposite. It had very carefully targeted the terrorists, yes civilians get killed in all wars and occasionally mistakes get made. Many of the people in the IDF are 18 & 19 yr old boys and girls who have recently left university and are looking forward to careers in medicine or technology or finance etc they are not career soldiers but they have to fight for their country in compulsory conscription. However there is zero intent to harm civilians. Last year the previous deputy commander of NATO visited Gaza so he could observe what was happening in the ground. The NATO commander admitted he went to Gaza somewhat sceptical based on what he had heard in the BBC and read in the Guardian ! However after spending some time there he said the terrain that the IDF were having to engaged Hamas and Islamic jihad fighters in was the most difficult he had seen because the area was so small and there were so many underground tunnels. He was satisfied that the IDF were taking all reasonable precautions to protect civilian lives whilst having to go after the terrorists.
I wonder what these three criminal individuals did on Oct 7th ? I bet nothing .
Israel is on the front line of democracy and all liberal westerners should be supporting this nation.
As for the school teacher with a criminal record, if I were a parent at her school I wouldn’t want her anywhere near my child. I hope the school feels likewise in moving forward.