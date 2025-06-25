A trio of pro-Palestine activists have been found guilty of vandalising Hove MP Peter Kyle’s constituency office.

Helen Skilton, 64, Margaret Clifford, 61, and Mary Stuart, 66, daubed “Stop Arming Israel” and “Stop Killing Children” on the window of Mr Kyle’s offices in Church Road, Hove.

They were found by police just minutes later, still carrying a step ladder, marker pens, face masks and gloves, as well as the can of varnish they had used to spray over the slogans to make them harder to remove.

However, they denied subsequent charges of criminal damage, arguing both that the words could easily be wiped off and that they were written as a protest.

However, district judge Amanda Kelly found the damage, while not extensive was significant enough to constitute criminal damage.

She also said that because the damage was not trivial, and was to private property, the trio did not have a lawful excuse based on it being a protest.

In her judgement, published on the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary website, she said: “Mr Kyle also expressed in his evidence the significant impact that the graffiti had on him personally, explaining that he was shocked and distressed by the words written and the inferences that could be drawn from them.

“He said that he was also concerned about the safety implications they may cause to himself and his staff.”

Skilton, of Hartington Road, Brighton, Clifford, of Kingsway, Hove, and Stuart, of Wilbury Road, Hove, were all given six month conditional discharges, and ordered them to pay a statutory surcharge of £26 and court costs of £200.

Speaking after the verdict, Clifford said: “I have spent my entire life protecting children. I am a social worker, and I get so upset when I see all these images of children being brutally blown apart or burnt to death.

“If we manage to save just one life or prevent our government from being complicit in a genocide, it will all be worthwhile.”

Skilton said: “As a science teacher you are completely accountable for whatever goes on in a classroom, it is my responsibility to keep everyone safe.

“Yet this government is selling arms to a country that is killing thousands of children, 16,600 and counting.”

Stuart said: “Peter Kyle is our local MP, the Minister for Science Technology and Innovation, he is on the front bench, as well as being the vice chair of Labour Friends of Israel, so in a position of influence and power.

“We are three women compelled to make our voices heard and our government to hear us.

“We now have criminal records but who really are the criminals, history will tell.”