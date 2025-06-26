A fight tonight and a torched car have brought armed officers on to the streets of Brighton, supported in their search by a police helicopter.

The fight happened in Bamford Close, Bevendean, shortly before 6.20pm.

Three people drove off in a car which was found on fire about 20 minutes later in Whitehawk and a knife was recovered a short distance away from the wreckage.

Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a report of a fight in Bamford Close, Brighton, at 6.18pm on Thursday evening (26 June).

“Three people left the scene in a car, which was found alight a short while later in Whitehawk Road.

“Colleagues from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have put out the car fire.

“Officers are actively searching the area and making inquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote serial 1357 of 26/6.”

Shortly before 11pm, Sussex Police issued an update, saying: “Police thank the public for providing vital information following a fight in Bamford Close, Brighton, at 6.18pm on Thursday evening (26 June).”

Detective Inspector Duncan Lloyd said: “We want to thank the public who called in to report the fight and tell us what they saw.

“This included seeing three people driving away in a badly-damaged car.”

He added: “Other members of the public called in to report the car being driven in the city before it was dumped in Whitehawk Road and set alight.

“We found a bladed weapon close-by.

“The public support has been tremendous in what was a dynamic situation and it has helped us build a picture of what happened and who may be involved.

“Our officers were supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) in a search of the area and that search has concluded as we now enter the investigative phase of the operation.

“No arrests have been made at this time.

“We urge anyone with information to call us on 101 and quote serial 1357 of 26/6.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“There will be increased patrols in the area so officers can provide reassurance and talk with anyone who may have information.”