Work on installing new fencing around Pavilion Gardens – and a new toilet block – is expected start next spring.

The gardens will be fenced off temporarily in August for the second Silent Disco night following a successful trial night in September last year.

Meanwhile work is continuing on the design of the permanent fencing around the perimeter of the site, which was granted planning permission last August.

Objections to the plans were lodged by residents and community groups who opposed closing the park at night. Brighton and Hove Museums, which runs the Pavilion and its gardens, amended the plans to take out new gates, meaning the gardens will remain open.

However, the trust says it does rely on hiring out the gardens to raise money to maintain the site.

It says last autumn’s Silent Disco saw hundreds of revellers use the garden respectfully.

This summer, the organisers have applied to Brighton and Hove City Council to run a bar in the gardens, which would sell alcohol fromi 6.30pm to 10pm on Saturday, August 15.

A spokeswoman for Brighton and Hove Museums said: “Last year’s Silent Disco was a successful trial—an event with minimal impact on the historic garden, professionally managed, and well attended by a diverse audience who used the garden at night in a positive and respectful way.

“As a charity, Brighton and Hove Museums relies on hiring out parts of the garden to help support our work and maintain the site.

“The area being hired will be securely fenced to control access during the event, while the remainder of the garden will remain open to the public throughout.

“We will have the ice rink returning in October, but currently, no other garden hires are scheduled that would require restricting access to any part of the garden.

“Regarding the garden project, we are progressing through RIBA Stage 4, where the planning-approved designs are being developed in detail to inform final costings.

“This phase is expected to be completed by autumn. Following this, we will tender for a main contractor with a view to starting on-site in spring 2026.

“The toilet block refurbishment is included in this programme.

“However, until a contractor is appointed, we cannot provide exact details on the phasing of the works, though the entire project is anticipated to take approximately 12 months.”