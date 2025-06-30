Police are trying to trace a road rage van driver who damaged a car and attacked the owner in an incident on the A27 at Falmer.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help tracing the man, calling for witnesses to come forward and anyone with dashcam or phone footage to get in touch.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of an assault on the A27.

“The incident happened on the eastbound slip road at Falmer at about 2.30pm on Friday 20 June.

“The victim, a local man aged 45, was driving a blue BMW and said damage was caused to his vehicle deliberately.

“He reported later being threatened and assaulted by a man driving a blue van heading towards Lewes.

“The man had a tattoo on his right arm and was wearing sunglasses and a dog was also travelling with him in the van.

“Officers are investigating and want anyone who saw what happened or anyone with relevant dashcam footage in the area at the time to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 962 of 20/06.”