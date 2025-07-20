A plan to demolish and replace eight council-owned tower blocks in Brighton has been approved in principle by senior councillors.

It will mean finding new homes for more than 1,000 people as part of project that will cost hundreds of millions of pounds over several years.

The eight tower blocks in Hollingdean, Kemp Town and Whitehawk contain 558 flats, most of them rented to tenants by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council’s cabinet made the decision at a meeting on Thursday (17 July) to pull them down and build new homes in their place on the three sites.

The flats were all built using “large panel systems”, with precast concrete panels stacked on top of each other like a house of cards.

The risks of this method of construction became known after a gas explosion left four people dead and 17 injured at Ronan Point, in London, in 1968.

The Grenfell Tower fire, eight years ago, brought a greater focus on the safety of high-rise blocks.

A series of surveys and checks led the council to conclude that eight of its blocks of flats did not meet current safety standards.

The blocks are St James’ House, in Kemp Town, Dudeney Lodge and Nettleton Court, in Hollingdean, and the bird blocks in Whitehawk – Falcon, Heron, Kestrel, Kingfisher and Swallow Court.

The council said: “Structural surveys last year found that the buildings no longer meet current safety standards for withstanding a collapse in the case of an explosion or large fire.”

After the cabinet meeting at Hove Town Hall, Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “This is a big step.

“But after very careful consideration of the options, we have agreed in principle that regeneration is the preferred option.

“Since October last year, I have been working with officers and meeting with householders to explore the options about the future of these blocks.

“We recognise that these buildings have happy memories, in some cases for three generations of families.

“This is why it was important for us to explore all the options in detail, including strengthening and refurbishing the blocks. That would only buy us 20 more years, at great cost and disruption, without solving the core safety issues.

“By creating more family-sized homes in the city, it should reduce wait for a three-bedroom home down from the average of eight years.

“We will now begin working hand in hand with residents on every step of the next part of the journey.

“We’re holding the first ‘resident advisory panels’ for each area in the coming weeks. These have been set up to ensure any regeneration designs reflect the needs, the voices and the vision of residents.

“Our other key focus is to set up rehousing teams to start supporting residents to plan their moves. This is a big task and will be done in phases over a number of years. We’re reassuring residents that no one will have to move immediately.

“We will support every resident through the rehousing process and we will do everything we can to help them stay in their local community if that’s what they want.

“We are fully committed to supporting residents through every step of this process, to listening to them and to building a better future – together.”