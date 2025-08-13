Police have appealed for witnesses after a fight in a Brighton restaurant that was the subject of a botched licensing review earlier this week.

Sussex Police said: “On Saturday 2 August at around 3.30am, officers were called to reports of a fight inside Zaf’ron, a restaurant in North Road, Brighton.

“A man in his sixties was found with serious injuries and an ambulance attended the scene.

“He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

“Three men, aged 19, 27 and 30, were arrested inside the premises on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“Following further inquiries, the 19-year-old has since been released without charge.

“The other two men have been released on conditional bail as the investigation continues.

“Police are wanting to speak with a further person in connection with inquiries and ask that if you recognise the man in the image, you contact police.

“You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting reference 172 of 02/08.”