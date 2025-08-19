Brighton and Hove Albion have signed England star Michelle Agyemang on a second season-long loan from Arsenal.

Agyemang rejoins the Seagulls less than a month after playing a key part in England’s victory at the Euro 2025 championships.

The 19-year-old came on as a sub in the 70th minute when England were 2-0 down in their quarter-final against Sweden. Ten minutes later she scored the equaliser. The Lionesses won on penalties.

She came on in the 85th minute when England were 1-0 down in their semi-final against Italy and scored a last-gasp equaliser in stoppage time. England won in extra time.

And in the final she came on as a 71st minute sub against Spain, with the score level at 1-1. Although she didn’t score this time, she put in another sterling performance as England won the match 3-1 on penalties.

Albion said: “We are delighted to announce that Lioness and Euros winner Michelle Agyemang has rejoined Albion on loan from Arsenal for the new season, subject to the usual regulatory processes.”

Dario Vidosic, head coach of the Women’s Super League (WSL) side, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Michelle back for another season.

“We loved working with her last year and seeing how much she progressed as part of the squad.

“What she achieved during the summer with England was incredible but not surprising. She has the character, work ethic and relentless nature of a champion. As a club we’re incredibly proud of her.

“She was a pivotal part of our record-breaking season last year and we’re excited for what this new season looks like with her in our attack.”

Albion added: “Michelle scored five goals in 22 appearances for Albion last season across all competitions.

“She was called into the England squad for the first time in April and scored within 41 seconds of coming off the bench against Belgium.

“Michelle then made a memorable impact in the Euros, scoring vital goals in the quarter-final against Sweden and semi-final against Italy, as England retained the trophy by beating Spain in the final.

“She was named Young Player of the Tournament and has also been nominated for the women’s Kopa Trophy (for the world’s best U21 player) as part of this year’s Ballon d’Or awards.”