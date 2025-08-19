A radio presenter, producer, music PR and mentor from Brighton is co-hosting a vital online fundraising gig to help orphans in Uganda.

Kairen Kemp, a producer and presenter for the BBC on the Introducing the South unsigned music show, is hosting the Online Live Music Gigathon tomorrow (Wednesday 20 August) with singer-songwriter and music industry veteran Liz Lenten.

The event has been organised by the Voices for Change charity to raise £3,200 to build a clean, safe toilet block at the Fruitful school for orphans and deprived children, in Kabale, Uganda.

The line up includes more than a dozen award-winning and award-nominated performers in a show that starts at 7pm tomorrow.

The organisers said: “Voices for Change is hosting a one-of-a-kind online concert experience, the Live Music Gigathon, bringing together internationally acclaimed artists for a vital cause: raising funds to build clean, safe toilets for children at the Fruitful School, in Uganda.

“Registration for the live stream is just $5 (£3.70), making the event accessible to a wide audience while directly contributing to improving hygiene and health conditions for students in need.

“We will be asking for donations throughout the night’s entertainment.

“The event will include comedy, chat segments, stories from Fruitful school children and teachers and live performances and interactive moments with artists, providing an engaging and dynamic online experience.”

The line up includes

Mo Pleasure

Martin and Eliza Carthy

Eva (Pam Sheyne and Sarah Bethany)

Kim Richey

The Fugitives

Thomm Jutz

Gretchen Peters

Barry Walsh

Robert Vincent

Dan Walsh

Martin Stephenson

Joe Leather

Kathryn Williams

Cat Aimi

Martin Sutton

The organisers said: “This initiative is part of Voices for Change’s ongoing campaign to provide essential infrastructure to under-resourced schools.

“Proceeds from the gigathon will go toward constructing modern toilet facilities at Fruitful School, in Uganda, addressing an urgent need that impacts health, education and dignity for young students.”

The charity said: “We need to raise at least £3,200 to build the toilet block so we’ll be asking for your donations throughout the evening’s entertainment.

“All are welcome to join this unique fusion of music and activism from anywhere in the world so join us – it’s going to be great.”

The organisers added: “Fruitful School is a beautiful project founded by Muhumuza Prosper and survives only by charitable donations.

“We’ve already paid to bring running water to the school but children are still getting very sick due to the poor sanitation in the toilets.

“Their toilets are three open, unhygienic holes in the ground with no drainage for over 85 children.

“They need six clean toilets that flush safely away into a well-built soakaway.

“They wash their hands under a tap in a nearby field. They need proper sinks with clean water taps by the toilets.

“Children are getting critically ill and even dying from polio, dysentery, typhoid and diarrhoea on a daily basis in Uganda. Kids need to be kept safe and healthy.”

To register or donate or for more information, click here.