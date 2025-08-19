Three girls aged 12 and 13, from Brighton, have been arrested as a fourth girl, 13, needed hospital treatment after being attacked in a park in Hove.

Sussex Police: ‘Three girls, aged between 12 and 13, have been arrested following an assault on a girl in Wish Park, Hove.

“Police responded to a report that a 13-year-old girl had been assaulted by a group of youths in Wish Park at about 5.55pm on Friday evening (15 August).

“The victim was injured in the assault and was treated at hospital. She has since been discharged.

“A 12-year-old and two 13-year-old girls, from Brighton, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.”

Inspector Kat Argholeka said: “We recognise the concern this report will have caused within the local community and want to reassure the public that a full investigation is under way.

“Arrests have been made and more are expected.

“We are aware that footage relating to the incident is being shared online.

“We strongly urge the public not to speculate and not to share this footage but to send information to us direct, as this may adversely affect future proceedings.

“Anyone with information that can assist us with our inquiries is asked to report it directly to us. You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1225 of 15/08.”