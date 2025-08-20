Staff have gone back to work at the council bin depot after a bomb hoax earlier today (Wednesday 20 August).

The depot was evacuated at lunchtime after a call was made saying that there was a bomb at the Brighton and Hove City Council depot in Hollingdean.

Several police cars were at the scene and one person said that the call and the potential risk were treated properly.

Earlier, the deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor said: “Our depot in Hollingdean is closed to visitors following an incident reported earlier this morning.

“The appropriate emergency services have been informed and are investigating.

“We are unable to comment further at this stage but can confirm no staff have been injured and at present there is no cause for concern beyond the perimeter of the depot.

“Operations away from the depot are also continuing as normal.”

This afternoon, Councillor Taylor said: “Following a serious safety concern at the depot earlier today, the decision was taken to temporarily evacuate the site.

“This was a precautionary measure to allow us to confirm there was no immediate risk to staff working at the depot.

“The relevant emergency services were informed and attended and we can confirm our staff have now returned to the depot and their duties.

“Sussex Police is investigating it as a bomb hoax and we will continue to liaise with them and remain attentive to any risks while ensuring the continuity of the essential public service our team works so hard to provide.

“The safety and security of our staff is our priority and I would like to thank those at the depot and those who continued working elsewhere for their professionalism.”

Sussex Police said: “Police attended an incident at the Brighton and Hove City Council depot, in Upper Hollingbury Road, on Wednesday morning (20 August).

“We carried out an assessment and the incident is being investigated as a bomb hoax.”