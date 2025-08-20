Brighton’s waste depot is closed this lunchtime because of an emergency incident.

The nature of the incident is not yet clear, but Brighton and Hove City Council says nobody has been injured.

Several police cars are at the scene. Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

Councillor Jacob Taylor, Deputy Leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “Our depot in Hollingdean is closed to visitors following an incident reported earlier this morning.

“The appropriate emergency services have been informed and are investigating.

“We are unable to comment further at this stage but can confirm no staff have been injured and at present there is no cause for concern beyond the perimeter of the depot.

“Operations away from the depot are also continuing as normal.”