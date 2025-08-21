Fewer than half of pupils in state schools in Brighton and Hove achieved a good GCSE pass – grade 5 or above – in maths and English this year.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Provisional GCSE results for Brighton and Hove show a slight fall this year with 48 per cent of GCSE students achieving combined English and Maths at grades 5 and above.

“This is a decrease on last year’s figures of 52 per cent and reflects the national trend of falling grades this year.

“This year group were in Year 6 during the covid pandemic and so no progress data is available.”

Labour councillor Emma Daniel, the council’s cabinet member for children, families and youth services, said: “I’d like to congratulate every single student in Brighton and Hove receiving GCSE results and other level 2 qualifications today.

“Your hard work and determination over the course of your time at school and throughout your studies have led you to this moment and you should all feel incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved.

“Finishing secondary school is about more than just grades and results so it’s also important for us to celebrate everything our students have accomplished outside of examinations, particularly the achievements of our pupils with special educational needs.

“I want to thank our teachers and school staff for all they do to support young people’s learning and development.

“This has helped students realise their potential and set them in good stead for their future, whether that be in education, training or an apprenticeship.

“Any students that need additional support or advice today are encouraged to speak to our Youth Employability Service – you can get in touch by telephone, on social media or in person at the Youth Employment Hub.”

The chair of the city’s secondary head teacher group, John McKee, said: “Across Brighton and Hove, we are proud to recognise the incredible achievements of our students in what has been a year defined by ambition, resilience and collective effort.

“Our schools, working in close partnership, have continued to create environments where every child is supported, challenged and inspired to reach their potential.

“The 2025 results are more than just a number. They reflect the determination of our young people, the expertise of our educators and a city-wide commitment to equity and excellence in education.

“This success story belongs to every student, every school and every community that plays a part in supporting the journey from classroom to exam room and beyond.

“To the Class of 2025 – your achievements speak volumes. Whether your next steps take you to further education, apprenticeships, work, or new adventures, we are confident you’ll continue to thrive. We are proud of you, and we will be cheering you on every step of the way.”