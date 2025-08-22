Flags which appeared on lamp posts in Rottingdean and Saltdean are being taken down by the council.

The flags were filmed being put up yesterday and posted on the Brighton Reform Facebook page.

It’s believed they were put up by people responding to a social media campaign called Operation Raise the Colours.

One commenter said: “The lefty liberals of Brighton will have a heart attack.”

Another said: “Give it a year and after Brighton council makes Brighton the dumping ground for illegal immigrant hotels and housing even the lefties will be raising a flag.”



Yesterday, Brighton and Hove City Council said it would not be challenging the use of hotels in the city to house asylum seekers, following a successful court case by Epping Council to stop the use a hotel there for that.

Today, the council said: “We have been made aware of flags being displayed on some of our highways. These have not been authorised and, as such, will be removed in line with the 1980 Highway Act.”