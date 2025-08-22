A police officer has resigned and has been barred from policing after he was found guilty of gross misconduct after sexually assaulting four women on a night out.

PC Ryan Busby, who resigned from Sussex Police this week, had already pleaded guilty in court to four counts of sexually assaulting four women by touching them.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 22 August): “An accelerated misconduct hearing has proven gross misconduct against a former Sussex Police officer.

“Ex-PC Ryan Busby, 25, was convicted of four counts of sexual assault by touching against four women known to him while at an off-duty social event.

“He pleaded guilty to the offences at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 8 July and is due to be sentenced at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Monday 29 September.

“Busby had been suspended from duty and resigned from the force on Tuesday (19 August).

“At an accelerated misconduct hearing presided over by Assistant Chief Constable Rosie Ross on Thursday (21 August), it was found Busby’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct as a breach of professional standards relating to discreditable conduct and authority, respect and courtesy.

“He would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned. Busby will also be placed on the police barred list.”

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Gillies, of Sussex Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “Police officers must uphold exceptionally high standards both on and off duty.

“Not only did Ryan Busby’s behaviour fall far below what we and the public expect, it amounted to criminal offending.

“He has rightly been prohibited from serving as a police officer again.

“The public expect and deserve a police service filled with exemplary officers and we will continue to take robust action against any who fall below the standards expected while fostering a culture built on positive values and ethics.”

Sussex Police added: “An accelerated misconduct hearing is held when there is incontrovertible evidence and it is in the public interest to remove the officer from service as soon as possible or, in the case of an ex-officer, to have them placed on the barred list.”