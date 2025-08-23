Hundreds of people have signed a petition to save the Floral Clock, in Palmeira Square, in Hove, within days of learning that the historic feature is to be scrapped.

Brighton and Hove City Council said on Thursday (21 August) that it was planning to give the top end of Palmeira Square a makeover.

The council said: “The Floral Clock feature, which has not been working for many years, will be replaced, with the council keen to hear what people would like to go in its place.

“Designed in the 1950s, the clock required daily maintenance dating back to its initial installation, making it a costly and staff-intensive feature to run. Having stopped working some years ago, it is now beyond repair.

“Suggestions already received for what could take its place include a traditional sundial, a more contemporary sundial, a sculpture or a piece of modern art.”

The council said that this was part of a wider plan to re-landscape and re-plant Palmeira Square, adding: “The garden at the northern end of Palmeira Square is to be given a makeover and we’re consulting residents on our new proposals.

“The popular site, which runs alongside Church Road, will undergo re-landscaping and a re-planting scheme, with preparatory work beginning next month. The entire project is scheduled for completion by April 2026.”

The petition – “Save Hove Floral Clock” – has been set up on the 38 Degrees website by heritage campaigner Laura King.

Since the petition was started yesterday (Friday 22 August), it has been signed by almost 800 people.

The text of the petition said: “We, the undersigned, petition Brighton and Hove City Council to save Hove’s iconic 70 year old floral clock.

“The floral clock can be restored and BHCC has plenty of CIL (community infrastructure levy) tax which can be invested in garden infrastructure for the community.

“The clock can also be sponsored for special occasions as used to be the case.

“Why is this important? The floral clock is a famous city landmark and has appeared on many postcards over the years.

“It would be a crime to get rid of Hove’s once-beautiful floral clock and the community have been given no say in this council decision.”

To sign the petition, click here.

To take part in the council’s consultation about the proposed changes, click here.