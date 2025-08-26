Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler looks likely to give the club’s two new Greek forwards a run out with the first team at Oxford.

The two teenagers – Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas – could have their chance at Championship strugglers Oxford United in the second round of the League Cup.

Summer signings Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli are also likely to be included while Georginio Rutter should be fit after missing the defeat at Everton on Sunday (24 August).

Hürzeler told a pre-match press conference: “Georgie will be back so we have a full squad. We will wait for today then make a decision.

“It’s a cup game. Cup games are always special. It’s a chance to win a trophy therefore we will take it very seriously.

“Of course, there will be some changes regarding the players who will start but it’s a chance for those players to show there is competition in the squad.

“There will be opportunities for players who didn’t play much in the first games.”