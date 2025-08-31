Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Manchester City 1

For the second season in a row, Brighton and Hove Albion have come from behind to beat Manchester City at the Amex Stadium.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the first half, just like last November, and Brighton responded with two second-half goals – just like last November.

And again, the Seagulls left it late before sending their fans home relieved and delighted – not least because their first Premier League win of the season took them above City in the table.

Haaland put the visitors in front with 34 minutes on the clock and that’s how the teams went at the break, City having had the best of the ball and more attempts on goal.

On the hour, Fabian Hürzeler sent James Milner on for Carlos Baleba and then made three more changes, with Yasin Ayari, Georginio Rutter and Brajan Gruda all coming on. Jack Hinshelwood, Danny Welbeck and Diego Gomez made way.

Just over five minutes later, Milner stepped up to score from the spot against his old club after Matheus Nunes handled a shot from Albion captain Lewis Dunk.

Yankuba Minteh had a crack a few minutes later, having cut in from wide, but his effort went narrowly past the post.

Two of the substitutes were part of the move that produced the late winner in the 89th minute.

Rutter played the ball to Kaoru Mitoma who passed to Gruda on the edge of the City box.

The young German midfielder then beat two defenders and James Trafford before calmly planting the ball in the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Incidentally, last season was not the first time that Albion came from behind to beat City at the Amex.

In May 2021, they were two goals down before Leandro Trossard, Adam Webster and Dan Burn struck to pull off a fantastic comeback over the Champions.