NHS bosses are urging target groups to have their flu jabs from today (Monday 1 September) as the annual vaccination campaign begins.

The NHS said: “From today, children and pregnant women are first in line to receive their annual flu vaccination as the NHS kicks off its autumn vaccine rollout.

“As well as expectant mums, all children aged two to 16 are eligible for the flu vaccine, expanding to six months to 18 years old for those in clinical risk groups.

“Last winter, the NHS in the south east vaccinated more than three million people against flu and data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that nationally the flu vaccine is estimated to have prevented around 100,000 people from being hospitalised in England during the winter season.

“However, there were more than 300,000 hospital bed days taken up by patients across the country with flu last winter – almost double the previous winter and two fifths higher than in 2022-23.

“Most children will receive their flu vaccinations at school but can also get their vaccine at their local GP practice or a community clinic session while pregnant women will be offered the vaccine at their scheduled maternity appointments or by booking at their GP practice or local pharmacy.

“The NHS national booking system also opens today for all other eligible individuals to book their winter flu and covid-19 vaccinations, with appointments starting from Wednesday 1 October.

“This year, covid-19 vaccinations are available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents and people who are immunosuppressed.

“Meanwhile, as well as children and pregnant women, from October, the flu vaccination is being offered to everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline social care workers and health and social care staff.

“The NHS is sending out millions of reminders for eligible people to come forward as soon as they can but they do not need to wait for an invitation to book.

“Those eligible can book quickly and easily on the website, NHS App or by calling 119.”

NHS South East director of commissioning Caroline Reid said: “The flu vaccine is our best defence against the virus and it helps alleviate the increased pressure on hospitals during the winter season.

“We know that the flu virus hospitalises thousands of people in England each year. Vaccinations play a crucial role in keeping more people healthy.

“I would urge everyone that’s eligible to book their flu jabs as soon as they become available to give themselves maximum protection against the illness.”

The NHS added: “Those eligible are being urged to take up the offer as soon as they’re able to ensure protection ahead of the peak winter virus season, with ongoing work across the region to encourage vaccine take-up, including community clinics in local, convenient settings, mobile vaccination clinics and awareness campaigns.

“Last winter, NHS services experienced a mix of seasonal viruses including covid-19, flu, norovirus and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).”

The NHS said that this was why it was also urging pregnant women to come forward for their RSV jabs to help protect their babies due in winter this year against respiratory viruses.

Since it was introduced last September, more than 388,000 people have had their RSV vaccination, the NHS said.

Pregnant women, from 28 weeks onwards, can have an RSV jab from maternity services or alongside older adults, aged 75 and over, at their local GP practice.