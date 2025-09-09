A new permanent blood donor centre is to open in the city centre this month – a first for Brighton.

The new centre at 1 Gloucester Place will open seven days a week when it opens later this month.

It will offer 1,100 appointments every week, available to book at blood.co.uk.

Brighton Donor Centre is one of three permanent centres opened by the NHS over the last nine months to increase blood stocks and donor numbers across the country.

The NHS is particularly keen to encourage students, young people and gay and bisexual men to book in – with the last group only having become eligible to donate since guidelines changed in 2021.

Donor eligibility is now based on individual behaviours instead of previous blanket restrictions based on gender and sexual orientation.

There remains an ongoing need for more donors of black heritage to help patients with sickle cell, who need ethnically matched blood. Having a diverse blood donor base helps to ensure the right mix of blood groups to meet demand.

Brighton Donor Centre Manager Clare Carman said: “We’re asking Brighton residents to make an appointment at the new donor centre to give blood and help save lives.

“From September, our new centre has capacity for 1,100 appointments a week, so I urge all potential donors to sign-up today. We need a steady supply of donations, so even if your appointment is a few months off, your blood will still save lives then.

“The entire donation process takes just an hour. Each donation can save up to three lives, so every person who comes forward will help us save even more lives across the country.”