A husband-and-wife team have been granted a drinks licence for a proposed micropub where they plan to sell specialist products.

BeerBelly Ltd, will be able to sell specialist, small batch or locally produced drinks from a micropub and bottle shop on the site of a former launderette at 15 Victoria Terrace, Hove.

Harry Penney, 33, and Robin Cullen, 34, who have more than 25 years’ experience working in hospitality between them, plan to serve specialist beer, ale and cider and a small selection of wines and spirits.

And while Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing policy precludes new drink-led outlets in central Hove, it does allow a new licence to be granted if the applicant can show exceptional circumstances.

In this case, the licence was granted by a council licensing panel made up of three councillors – Lucy Helliwell, John Hewitt and Ivan Lyons.

The council included conditions that were proposed by Sussex Police including no off-sales of spirits or draft alcohol. Those products can only be sold and consumed on the premises.

Customers drinking at the new micropub would not be allowed to drink outside. Those wishing to smoke would have to leave their drink inside.

All alcohol for sale would have to be specialist, small batch or locally produced. Alcohol sold as off-sales would have to be in sealed containers.

Neighbours objected to the application with worries about an increase in anti-social behaviour and people taking drinks to the beach.

Central Hove councillor Joy Robinson spoke on behalf of residents in St Aubyns Mansions who said that there were already enough outlets in the area selling alcohol.

The council said in its decision letter: “This is a small specialist micropub selling premium specialist products and not a general off-licence.

“The applicants were experienced, with a good track record. Customers were not likely to buy alcohol as off-sales and drink it in the immediate area but would take it home.

“The applicants had liaised with the police and agreed a set of very robust tailored conditions which again justified departure from (council policy).

“They had met the requirements of the responsible authority and prevented the premises from becoming a conventional off-licence.”