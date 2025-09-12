A £10 million scheme to build two blocks of flats will have too few parking spaces, especially for people with disabilities, neighbours said this week.

They spoke out about Brighton and Hove City Council’s plans for the six-storey blocks on the former butterfly bank in Swanborough Drive, Whitehawk.

With just five disabled parking spaces for residents plus one for visitors, they fear people will struggle to park when they get home. The flats are expected to house more than 110 people.

They cited the spread of resident parking zones in Brighton and the increase in the number of cars and vans parking long term in north Whitehawk where permits are not required.

The area is served by the number 1 and 21 buses, with the 1A having been scrapped, and the area has just one small convenience store.

The council’s planning statement said: “The development is set to prioritise on-site parking for disabled users, followed by less emissive personal motor vehicles (electric cars, motorcycles).

“The on-street parking spaces in the area are found to be adequate due to most local developments having allocated parking and good public transport connections being maintained in the area.

It also said: “This development’s parking provisions overall are significantly lower than Brighton and Hove’s described maximum parking standards.

“(A study) indicates appropriate levels of on-street parking and good public transport connections.”

But the planning statement promised “44 cycle parking spaces … in a secure indoor room, with an additional 20 spaces provided in front of the building”. It added: “The number of spaces can be significantly increased.”

Five motorcycle spaces are planned and the council planning statement added: “The parking provisions for disabled drivers are five total undercroft parking spaces and a single disabled visitor space next to the community centre.

“These provisions meet the nationally described minimum parking standards.”

Lesley Somers, who was born and raised in Swanborough Drive, said that he could remember when children would play out on the street. They can’t now because of the traffic and the parked cars.

She said: “The new tenants will have cars and they will need to park so they will use the flats end of Swanborough and those residents that live in their own homes will be forced to move along Swanborough to the bungalow end.

“It’s going to cause carnage and lots of anger between the new and old residents.”

Another neighbour, Dom Calisto, said that caravans had been left for up to three months in the street by people from areas with permit parking.

He said: “I worry they’re going to end up introducing permits here. Then there’s going to be a few spots without them. It’s a lot of encroaching.”

Lauren O’Connor said that she felt as though Swanborough Drive and Whitehawk in general were treated like a dumping ground.

She said: “There’s a lot of houses and people living in this small space and there’s not really any thought for local amenities or small businesses.

“I have no objection to the flats being built. It’s just the lack of thought around the community and what this will bring with it.

“It’s going to stretch GP services – and where is the healthy food coming from?”

Irfana Bharveen is concerned that people will just be “dumped in new tall buildings”. Her neighbours pick berries and enjoy walking around the neighbouring orchard and wild areas.

She said: “I love this community and, even when the council feel they need to give to people who really need houses, don’t they deserve proper housing.

“I don’t know what’s the point of dumping everybody into tall buildings and overcrowding.

“I’m so grateful for the NHS, the council and the services here but I don’t understand if this is solving the purpose if the housing isn’t good for the children or anyone.”

Six off-site new bee and butterfly banks are due to be created to compensate for the loss of the wildlife space.

Ecological surveys recorded 244 species of invertebrates at the site – 13 with conservation status and three which are rare and among the most protected.

Residents campaigned against allocating the site for housing in October 2022 when the council consulted the public on its strategic planning blueprint known as City Play Part Two.

A “design and access statement” submitted as part of the planning application said that residents were supportive, with “some reservations” about the construction process.

Twelve of the flats would have one bedroom for two people. Fifteen would be two-bed flats designed for three people. One would be a three-bedroom flat for four people. And eight flats would have three bedrooms and be designed for five people.

The ground floor is expected to include an adaptable space with catering facilities, store rooms and toilets, including wheelchair-accessible toilets, all clustered around an open space for community activities.

To see the application or to comment on it, search for BH2025/00532 on the council’s website.