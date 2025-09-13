The A27 was closed after a “serious” crash near Falmer early this morning (Saturday 13 September),

The crash happened between 4am and 4.30am, according to National Highways.

The road was closed in both directions as a result while the emergency services worked at the scene.

The eastbound side, heading from Falmer to Lewes, reopened at about 7am, National Highways said.

But the westbound side of the road remained closed from the Ashcombe roundabout, at Kingston, to the Drove Road turn-off, at Falmer.

Sussex Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

The westbound side of the road was expected to be reopened by lunchtime.