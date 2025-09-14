An 86-year-old woman died in a fire on Hove seafront this morning (Sunday 14 September).

Crews from five fire stations were sent to put out the blaze in Kingsway, Hove, just before 7am.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent fire engines from Hove, Preston Circus and Roedean, in Brighton, supported by crews from Shoreham and Worthing, in West Sussex.

The A259 seafront road was closed both ways for a while. It has since reopened.

An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the fire.

It is not being treated as suspicious.