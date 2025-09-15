The body of a woman found yesterday (Sunday 14 September) has been formally identified as missing mother of two Rebecca Holdham, known as Becky.

Sussex Police said: “The body of a woman found in Hassocks on Sunday 14 September has been formally identified as 38-year-old Rebecca Holdham.

“Rebecca’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Mrs Holdham’s mother Alison said: “Becky was a devoted mother to her two daughters, a wonderful daughter and sister and much loved by her wider family. She will be sorely missed.”

Sussex Police added: “Rebecca’s death is currently being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and the coroner has been informed.”