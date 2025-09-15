A key member of the backroom team at Brighton and Hove Albion has spoken about his departure which was announced on Friday (12 September).

David Weir, 55, Weir, 55, who played as a defender for Glasgow Rangers, Everton and Scotland, spent seven years with Albion.

He joined as pathway development manager in 2018 and, after a brief spell as assistant technical director, became technical director in 2022, replacing Dan Ashworth who was poached by Newcastle United.

Weir said: “It is the right time for me to leave but I will reflect on an incredible period with the club and I am really proud of what we have achieved – especially introducing some special players to the Premier League and our European adventure.

“I had an excellent mentor in Dan Ashworth before stepping into the role and I’ve also had the privilege of working with three exceptional men’s head coaches in Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hurzeler.

“It has been a pleasure working with our women’s first team head coaches, most recently Dario Vidosic.

“The club has an incredible amount of talent across both the men’s and women’s squads while the academy works so hard to develop future talent which will serve the club well.

“I’d like to thank the coaches, players and the staff for their help and support throughout my time at Brighton and Hove Albion. They have all worked so hard to help the club progress.

“I’ll always be grateful to Tony (Bloom), Paul (Barber) and the board for giving me the opportunity at Brighton and I would like to wish everyone well for the future.”