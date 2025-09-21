As a boy of the 80s, I remember Deacon Blue well. Great tunes with a different sound that cut through some of the more mundane pop of the time. Dignity was the standout favourite and others I could certainly hum along to. However, their set at the Brighton Centre last night opened up a whole world of nuance and musicality that I had not expected. This seasoned band of top-notch musicians filled the hall with a wonderful array of songs and a great deal of passion.

They launched into the set with no introduction, Ricky Ross’s distinctive voice making it clear the talent was very much still there. Whilst we didn’t know the first three tracks, it was immediately clear how diverse their sound could be. ‘Up Hope’ featured rousing lyrics and the trademark counterpoint harmonies from singer Lorraine McIntosh only to be followed by ‘Bound To Love’ which started with pulsing electro-beat keyboards, something akin to a Pet Shop Boys number, which whipped up the audience.

‘Fergus Sings The Blues’ was thrown in early on, the crowd instantly up on their feet as the driving beat lifted us all, the band responding as well. Ross’s welcome to the audience was genuine, setting out his agenda. We were there to see it all, the old and the new and stuff they weren’t too sure about themselves as yet. His enthusiasm was electric. He obviously still loves doing what he does.

The tour is supporting their new album, ‘The Great Western Road’, and Ross tells us that he is pleased to be writing songs about his life now, a man who is no longer 40, using references from his home town and his life. The songs show a reflective writer comfortable with who he is. He tells us that the last forty years have been akin to running away to the circus and he’s glad that he made the journey.

What is clear from the outset is the quality of the musicians who are on stage. Gregor Philip (Guitar, Vocals) is extremely accomplished, pushing his instrument to the limit and smiling throughout. Lewis Gordon (Bass) and Dougie Vipond (Percussion) both provided fluent performances and sitting quietly at the back, Brian McAlpine provided some amazing keys. However, it is the combination of Ross and McIntosh’s voices that make the sound the band is known for and they both put in every effort.

Deacon Blue has known sadness over the years, with this year has being particularly difficult for them. Keyboard player James Prime passed away only this June, shortly after the release of their latest album. As an original member, this has clearly hit them and the show paid a direct and poignant tribute to him. ‘How We Remember It’ was sung with meaning, the words emphasising the connection to their band mate, the song ending with a spotlight on the keyboard and his hat hung on a mic stand. Everyone got the message. He was remembered again in their closing song with their choice of Warren Zevon’s ‘Keep Me In Your Heart’ which left us with a sense of how important these band members are to each other.

The hits rolled through as the crowd expected. ‘Real Gone Kid’ had the audience bouncing, everyone joining in with either singer as they wove the lyrics between them. This is a great tune, easy to dance to, the band responding with delight as the Brighton Centre partied. And then, of course, ‘Dignity’ where Ross allowed the audience to sing the first verse, everyone word perfect as we all recalled the story line to this hopeful ballad about love and destiny.

With an impressive line up, a set list which moved from quieter moments to songs of great passion, this show had a personal touch. Deacon Blue really delivered. They are so much more than a band who had some hits a few years back. They are a wonderful example of how when people make music together they also make connection. Their songs will be in my head all week and I’ll be seeking out their new music in the future.

Deacon Blue’s 2025 Tour ‘The Great Western Road Trip’ continues across the UK and Ireland in September and October 2025. Tickets can be found here.

Monday 22nd September: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Tuesday 23rd September: Leeds, First Direct Arena

Thursday 25th September: Bournemouth, International Centre

Friday 26th September: Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Sunday 28th September: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 29th September: Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Wednesday 1st October: Manchester, AO Arena

Friday 3rd October: Wembley, OVO Arena

Sunday 5th October: Hull, Connexin Live

Monday 6th October: Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Wednesday 8th October: 3Arena, Dublin

Friday 10th October: OVO Hydro

Saturday 11th October: OVO Hydro

Set List

Turn Up Your Radio

Up Hope

Bound To Love

Fergus Sings The Blues

Circus Lights

Raintown

Mid Century Modern

That’s What We Can Do

I Will & I Won’t

How We Remember It

Chocolate Girl

Your Swaying Arms

Wages Day

Ashore

Your Town

The Believers

The Great Western Road

When Will You?

Late Eighty Eight

The Hipsters

Real Gone Kid

Curve Of The Line

Dignity

People Come First

Keep Me In Your Heart