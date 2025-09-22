The government decision to give the go ahead to a £2.2 million plan for a second runway at Gatwick airport will do “active harm”, according to a Brighton MP.

Siân Berry, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, said: “This awful decision is a triumph for lobbying over logic.

“Despite clear reasons to reject this proposal based on noise, climate change emissions and transport gridlock, the Transport Secretary has decided to side with Gatwick bosses and plough ahead with these reckless plans.

“The excuses found to blast loopholes through conditions on resident noise and traffic gridlock set out clearly by the Planning Inspectorate earlier this year make a mockery of every hard-working resident group, environmental organisation and local council that engaged in good faith with this process.

“Undercutting this nonsense, is this government’s consistent failure to treat the climate emergency with any sense of urgency at all.

“Far more than extra flights from Gatwick for the richest, most frequent flyers, the public overwhelmingly wants action on climate change – and once again, this Labour government is not just failing but doing active harm.”

Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves said that a second runway would mean lower costs for a family holiday and a greater choice of destination as well as more good jobs.

At the airport today (Monday 22 September), she said: “Today, this government are backing a second runway here at Gatwick.

“That’s in addition to our commitments to a third runway at Heathrow, small modular reactors and a new nuclear power station in Suffolk, backing energy projects and transport projects right around the country.

“This extra runway at Gatwick will mean that people going on holiday will have a greater choice of destinations. It will mean lower costs for a family holiday.

“And it will also mean more good jobs paying decent wages through this injection of cash into our economy.

“We said as a government we will back the builders and not the blockers and that is exactly what we are doing with this announcement.”