Sleaford Mods have announced a UK & Eire tour for next year and £1/1€ from every ticket sold will be going to WAR CHILD. The duo have also dropped their latest single titled ‘Megatron’ via Rough Trade Records, and all profits from this will also be donated to support War Child’s life-changing work in assisting children affected by conflict. The video for ‘Megaton’ was directed by artist and photographer Nick Wapplington and was shot, guerilla-style, on location at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park, London.

The band will kick things off at Glasgow’s iconic Barrowland Ballroom on 6th February 2026 before playing shows all over Britain and Ireland, culminating with shows at Brighton Dome on 6th March and London’s O2 Academy Brixton on 7th March.

The duo, who will be in Cardiff at the Great Hall on Valentine’s Day, will also play a homecoming show at Nottingham’s Rock City on 27th February.

“We took a year off ’cause I needed to get my nails did, and now we’re itching to get back out there and play live”, says Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson. “We released a new single ‘Megaton’ last week, it’s an absolute banger so we’re buzzing to play that live for the first time. Who knows, we might have a few more new tracks to drop by then. Either way, it’s been a while since we toured, and we’re gagging for it.”

‘Megaton’, the band’s first new material since the release of 2023 album ‘UK Grim’, and as stated above, proceeds from the song are going to War Child, a commitment the band have deepened with this tour by deciding to give £1 (1€ for Eire dates) from every ticket sold to the charity.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Sleaford Mods for their continued generosity and support,” explained War Child’s Live Music Lead Clare Sanders-Wright. “Every ticket sold will directly support our work protecting, educating, and standing up for children affected by war, and we can’t thank them and their team enough for standing with us.”

Tickets for Sleaford Mods tour go on general sale this Friday (26th September) at 10am BST.

The band’s full tour is as below – ticket buy link is HERE.

Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom (February 6 2026)

Manchester Academy (7)

Leeds O2 Academy (12)

Liverpool O2 Academy (13)

Cardiff Great Hall (14)

Dublin 3Olympia (19)

Belfast Limelight (20)

Cork Cyprus Avenue (21)

Oxford O2 Academy (26)

Nottingham Rock City (27)

Bristol Bristol Beacon (5 March 2026)

Brighton Dome (6)

London 02 Academy Brixton (7)

Sleaford Mods were last in action at Brighton Dome on 3rd December 2021 and we attended with punk legend Jordan Mooney (RIP) who was a big fan – Read our review HERE.

