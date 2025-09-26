A man accused of shouting ‘scum, scum, scum’ and making a shooting gun gesture at two people stood outside a synagogue has denied racial abuse charges.

Nicholas Bounds, 64, is charged with two counts of racially aggravated fear or provocation of violence against Adam Ma’anit and Joanne Greenwood.

The incident took place on 17 May this year as Bounds drove past the Brighton and Hove Reform Synagogue in Palmeira Avenue, Hove.

He appeared today at Brighton Magistrates Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

Bounds, of Medina Villas, Hove, opted for a jury trial and will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on 24 October.

He was represented by Kevin Bishop and Joe Lewis appeared for the prosecution.

Chair of the bench Edward Bunn released him on bail, with the condition he does not directly or indirectly contact Mr Ma’anit or Ms Greenwood, or go to the synagogue in Palmeira Road.