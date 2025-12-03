Plans for a new £7 million, 25-metre swimming pool in Withdean have taken a step forward after receiving unanimous approval.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee backed the project for the five-lane pool at the Withdean Sports Complex in Tongdean Lane when they met today (Wednesday 3 December).

The project involves extending the north end of the sports centre for the pool along with a new reception area, changing rooms and an overflow car park.

Changes to the car park are expected to mean 12 fewer parking spaces, according to a report to the council’s Planning Committee. The existing upper car park has 110 spaces, with 199 in the lower car park.

There were 15 objections to the plans, raising concerns including the impact on neighbourhood parking and traffic, the building design and lost trees.

Four people wrote in support for more swimming and improved sports facilities in the area.

Neighbour Simon Farncombe said he is not against the project but is concerned about the loss of park and ride and the potential for a two-storey car park.

Mr Farncombe asked the committee to defer the application until there is clarification on the “intensification” of the project.

The council’s agent Tom Cox said the park and ride is not formal. He said there are no plans for a multi-storey car park as the idea was dismissed as not required.

Mr Cox said the new community pool would be a great addition to sports facilities in the city.

Councillors were told Withdean has an informal rather than purpose-built park and ride, but continues to operate and was considered as part of the parking demand assessment.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said the building was rather bland and was concerned about the pressure on car parking.

Councillor Theobald said: “The car parking does concern me a bit because it has very high use now for the park and ride, the health club and the pub.

“Although I have concerns about the car parking, it’s wonderful to have a swimming pool.”

Labour councillor Tobias Sheard said everyone who lives near the sea should know how to swim.

Councillor Sheard said: “Could the building look more interesting, yes, but it could also look a lot more boring.

“It is reducing car parking spaces yes, but at the same time it’s delivering an absolutely phenomenal amenity to the local area.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks said she hopes more people will reach the sports complex through active travel, particularly using the new A23 cycle lane.

Councillor Shanks said: “I think we need to be joined up and if we’re talking about being healthy and active, then we need to be getting to the place in a healthy and active way, on a bike or walking a bit.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey said: “It’s a fantastic addition to our amenities in the city.

“I would like to make it as easy as possible to get there by public transport.”

The council cabinet backed borrowing £6.5 million to fund the project in July, with repayments coming from entry fees.

A further £350,000 is due to come from “developer contributions” – money towards local infrastructure paid by developers as a condition of their planning permission.

The report to the council’s cabinet in July said that the pool was expected to bring in revenues of £568,000 a year and – after annual repayments of £339,000 – generate a surplus of £229,000.