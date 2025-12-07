Don’t miss Theatre Royal Brighton’s immersive festive show — ONCE UPON A WHISPERING WOOD — produced in collaboration with Flock Theatre Makers and Theatre Royal Brighton Creative Learning.

After delighting sell out audiences in 2023, Flock Theatre Makers, in collaboration with Theatre Royal Brighton Creative Learning, return with an updated version of their beautiful and heartwarming festive tale reimagined for audiences this Christmas.

Take a magical journey in search of the Whispering Wood where tall tales are told by talking trees and curious characters are waiting to meet you. Aimed at 4 – 8 year olds and their families, this heartwarming adventure blends puppetry, immersive design, and music creates a storytelling adventure filled with joy amidst the rustle and chatter of the leaves and branches in this very special wood, a place where secrets are discovered and hopes are shared.

Details

Theatre Royal Brighton,

New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

Wed 17 Dec 2025 – Sat 03 Jan 2026

Tickets from £15.00