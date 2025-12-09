A police officer who sexually assaulted a member of the public in a night club has lost his job and been barred from policing.

The officer, who was granted anonymity and who escaped prosecution, resigned before a disciplinary hearing found gross misconduct proved.

Sussex Police said: “A former Sussex Police officer has had gross misconduct proven against him following an accelerated hearing.

“Ex-Officer T, who has been granted anonymity, resigned from the force in 2022 while under investigation.

“The hearing heard that on 15 December 2021, during an off-duty night out with colleagues after a Christmas party, ex-Officer T sexually assaulted a member of the public in a night club in Brighton.

“The victim reported the incident to Sussex Police and a criminal investigation was launched.

“Evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on two occasions but charges were not authorised and the matter was passed to the force’s Professional Standards Department.

“Following an accelerated misconduct hearing, ex-Officer T’s actions were found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour, namely discreditable conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

He was told that had he not already resigned from the service, he would have been dismissed.

He will also be placed on the College of Policing barred list.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme said: “On and off duty, police officers have a duty to uphold the highest personal standards while protecting the public.

“This former officer clearly fell short in their duty and has rightly been held accountable for his actions.

“This incident presents an unwelcome but timely reminder of the need for police officers and staff to be aware of their behaviour while celebrating over the Christmas period as well as all year round.”