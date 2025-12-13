A prolific shoplifter has been jailed for almost a year after repeatedly stealing high-value items.

Sussex Police said: “Serial toothbrush and Jellycat shoplifter, Jason Thorpe, has been jailed for 50 weeks.

“Between Saturday 9 August and Tuesday 28 October, the 54-year-old, of no fixed address, stole high-value electric toothbrushes, Jellycat soft toys, books, candles and other goods in a series of offences targeting shops in Portslade, Hove and central Brighton.

“Thorpe made no attempt to pay when he entered Tesco in Portslade on Saturday 9 August and stole a £160 electric toothbrush.

“He appeared to favour this particular item, returning to several supermarkets throughout August and taking many similar products from the shelves.

“Thorpe also entered Bert’s Homestore, in Hove, on Thursday 21 August, Saturday 23 August and Sunday 14 September, each time leaving with a collection of expensive Jellycat toys without paying.

“Further incidents were reported in October, including the theft of a number of candles from the Neptune showroom, in Hove, and the theft of health products from Holland and Barrett, in Brighton.

“Officers investigating the series identified Thorpe as the suspect, and he was arrested on Thursday 27 November.

“He was charged the following day with 11 counts of theft from a shop and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 29 November where he pleaded guilty on all counts.

“Thorpe was sentenced the same day to 50 weeks in prison.”

The officer leading the investigation, Timothy Carr-Dean, said: “Thorpe repeatedly stole high-value items without any regard for the impact on businesses.

“His actions caused financial loss, disruption to staff and a great deal of frustration for those affected.

“He targeted multiple stores over several weeks, showing a clear pattern of offending that was quickly linked to him.

“I would like to thank the stores involved for their co-operation and patience while we worked to bring Thorpe’s crime spree to an end.”