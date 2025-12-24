A boat got caught up in a crash which closed a busy Brighton road yesterday.

The bottom of North Road was blocked to traffic for a couple of hours after a car crashed with a number 22 bus travelling through Valley Gardens shortly before midday.

Only minor injuries were reported – none of which were to people on board the bus.

It’s not clear how the bus was involved, but it was pictured on the back of a truck just before 2pm.

Nick Hill, Commercial Director of Brighton and Hove Buses, said: “One of our vehicles on route 22 was involved in a minor incident at 11:43 today near Valley Gardens. Nobody on board was injured.”

A police spokesman said: “There was a collision between a car and a bus. There were minor injuries only, with no arrests made.”