A pilot project to install rainwater harvesting stations on three allotment sites in Brighton and Hove has just been completed.

The rainwater stations at Falmer, Tenantry Down and Lower Roedale allotments each hold and filter up to 2,000 litres of rainwater in 2 tanks. They are available for residents to use on their allotments instead of using mains water, or, in the case of Falmer, where there is no piped water at all.

Using rainwater instead of taking it from the mains supply will help to conserve the city’s drinking water and reduce the cost of supplying water to the sites.

It will also help allotments to keep going in the summer. Plants need the most water in hot, dry and windy weather, which is usually when water companies are least able to meet demand.

Allotments improve the resilience of food growing across the city and create spaces that support mental and physical health. Brighton & Hove’s plot holders work together, volunteering their own time and expertise on communal ventures that help local food banks and provide educational opportunities.

The city’s residents have also been taking part in biodiversity studies led by the Bite-Size Biodiversity project team at the University of Sussex.

Their research highlights the rich variety of crops and pollinator habitats found on allotments, underlining their importance for climate resilience and sustainable food systems.

Councillor Alan Robins, cabinet member for recreation, said: “Allotments are more than places to grow food – they are thriving places of community, wellbeing and biodiversity.

“Initiatives like this rainwater harvesting pilot support allotment holders to adapt to changing weather patterns and garden more sustainably while reducing pressure on the mains water supply.”

Rainwater often has a lower pH than mains water, so it is better for plants than tap water.

The minerals that are sometimes found in mains water, especially in hard water areas such as Brighton and Hove, can raise the pH of root zones, which can affect the availability of nutrients for the plants.

The new rainwater tanks have a metal corrugated roof and guttering to capture as much water as possible. They are also designed specifically to prevent the build-up of algae and to keep the water from freezing in cold weather.

The council will monitor reduction in water use from the mains and the effect on water bills to the allotments.

If the pilot is successful, the council will look to secure funding to expand the project to more sites in the city.

The rainwater harvesters were designed and installed by Startek Lighting, based in Hove, and funded by Southern Water’s Business Partnership Fund and the council.

Kayleigh Sharman, Southern Water water efficiency manager, said: “Water is one of our most precious resources. The Southern Water Business Partnership Fund is an innovative scheme aiming to promote water efficiency in our region and find new ways to save water.”