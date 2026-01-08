A Brighton pub has been told it has to take down its garden awning by the council.

The Park View in Preston Drove put up the 12 metre wide shelter, known as a goal post awning, in February 2024.

But in April, the awning was spotted by a member of the Brighton Society, which alerted Brighton and Hove Council.

Officers got in touch with the pub telling them they needed planning permission. An application submitted in November was refused, and a subsequent appeal dismissed.

Just before Christmas, the council issued an enforcement notice giving them a month to take it down.

The retrospective application said: “The front customer terrace is integral to the operation of the public house and is increasingly

important to its continued success and viability.

“Its importance will only increase as the licensed sector faces significant increased costs arising from November’s budget (increase in minimum and living wages, increase in employers’ national insurance contributions and loss of business rate tax relief).

“The Park View does not have a rear beer garden, with outdoor seating being limited to the paved terrace fronting Preston Drove. The awning provides shade to the seating area from the sun in the summer months and cover from adverse weather in the winter months.

“It provides a significant benefit to the public house year-round, making it more attractive to customers.”

Four people – all of whose details are redacted on the council’s website so it’s unclear if they are residents or members of the pub’s staff – commented in favour of the plans.

The member of the Brighton Society who alerted the planning department, and whose identity is also redacted, objected.

Most local authorities do not redact the identities of people commenting on planning applications.

Planning inspector Paul Burley said: “I consider the appeal scheme to be particularly harmful when the awning is retracted and the large, linear metal structure is exposed to full view.

“When retracted the purpose of the supporting structure is not readily apparent and it appears as an alien feature in the townscape.

“It is especially harmful when looking north-east from close to the pelican crossing on Preston Drove near the public house; here the structure disrupts the appreciation of an attractive grouping of buildings.

“The appellant has said that the awning allows more of the outdoor space to be in use year-round and that the associated economic benefits make a positive contribution towards the continued viability and success of the public house, which, in turn, secures the jobs that it provides.

“It has also stated that the planning system should afford significant weight to proposals that make a public house more attractive to its customer base and which make a positive contribution towards maintaining the optimal viable use of the property.

“Whilst I attach some weight to the support for the development and the benefits set out by the appellant, I have not been provided with any evidence to suggest that the viability of the public house would be compromised if the awning was removed.”