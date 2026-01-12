The number of households in temporary housing in Brighton and Hove has hit a four-year high.

In the last seven months of 2025, more than 2,000 households were in temporary housing each month, reaching a high of 2,170 in November and December.

And nearly 50 homeless households a week were assessed as being “owed a duty” to be housed by Brighton and Hove City Council over the past year.

The highest number was 189 in September, with the figure dropping to 133 households in November and 130 last month.

Temporary housing is one of the biggest pressures on the council’s budget and, last month, an overspend of £6.3 million was forecast, of which £5 million was for spot-purchased nightly accommodation.

When setting its budget last February, the council allocated funding for 193 households a night but demand has been so high it has had to find money for 600 households a night.

At a meeting of the council’s cabinet last month, the Labour deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor said that officials had been looking hard at high-pressure areas such as emergency and temporary housing.

Draft budget papers going before two of the council’s overview and scrutiny committees next Monday (19 January) forecast that the cost of temporary accommodation will go up by £12 million in 2026-27.

Work to reduce the pressure on the budget by about £5 million includes increasing the supply of temporary housing by block booking accommodation rather than spot purchasing it which is more expensive.

The council is also looking to reduce the number of individuals and families in temporary housing with a new advice team and plans to accelerate moves from temporary homes to social housing.

Last month, the council said that it was also reviewing its portfolio of land, property and other assets, with a view to raising £30 million over the coming three years.

Some properties, such as the old Slipper Baths, in Barrack Yard, off North Road, Brighton, could be turned into housing to reduce the amount paid by the council to private landlords for temporary housing.

In October, the cabinet agreed to buy 13 homes for temporary housing to save £164,000 a year.

People living in temporary housing are classed as homeless because where they live is not considered a long-term home.

Temporary housing can be anything from a room in a bed and breakfast to a flat rented through the council from a private landlord.

The council’s cabinet adviser on homelessness, Councillor Paul Nann, said: “We have continued to see an increase in demand for our homelessness support services, including temporary accommodation, despite the dedicated work of the service and partners across the city.

“We remain committed to supporting those people in temporary accommodation into settled, long-term homes.

“We recently launched our new Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy 2025 to 2030, which puts a strong focus on the prevention of homelessness and rough sleeping.

“Part of that focus is a shift towards early intervention services, reaching residents and providing support to prevent homelessness before it occurs.

“We made a significant investment in this area and will continue to do all we can to support people in secure, affordable and quality housing.”