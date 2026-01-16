More than 100 teenagers in Brighton and Hove received treatment for cannabis addiction in the past year, according to National Drug Monitoring System figures.

The growing number reflects how easy it has become for children and young people to use their smart phones to order drugs online, according to an expert study.

An investigation into how many teenagers are in drug and alcohol rehab found that more than 130 youngsters from Brighton and Hove are receiving treatment for several different substances.

There were 135 under-18s from Brighton and Hove in rehab in 2024-25, up from 115 in 2023-24, according to figures published by the BBC Shared Data Unit. Eighty are boys and 55 are girls.

Seventy youngsters receiving treatment are under 15 and 10 of those are under 14.

The youngsters were referred to support services by family, schools, social workers, health services and the police and courts.

Most of the under-18s needing treatment – which is funded and co-ordinated by the council – are treated in the community, with approaches differing significantly depending on the council.

There are no state-run specialist residential facilities for under-18s in the country and just a handful of beds available at private facilities, according to the BBC report.

When admitted to rehab, the teens could list up to three substances that they had issues with.

In Brighton and Hove, 110 had a cannabis addiction, 75 alcohol, 30 ecstasy, 25 ketamine, 25 nicotine, 20 opiates such as heroin, 15 benzodiazepines, 10 cocaine and five solvents.

Labour councillor Emma Daniel, Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet member for children, families and youth services, said that the aim was ensure that children received the right help at the right time.

Councillor Daniel said: “It is terrible for any young person to find themselves in a situation whereby they need to access support for an addiction and my heart genuinely goes out to those young people and families impacted.

“What these figures do indicate is that under-18 addiction treatment in Brighton and Hove is not only accessible to those who need it but also trusted.

“Our ‘Ru-ok?’ service offers specialist free confidential advice and support on drugs, alcohol and sexual health for under 18s and their families.

“Of course we would rather nobody needed these services but it is reassuring that those who do feel able and confident to ask for support.

“We are committed to reducing the number of people who need this help – a commitment which is reflected in our new alcohol and drugs strategy which includes a focus on several key areas including intergenerational addiction in families.

“Our priority is to make sure that all children and young people in the city get the right help at the right time.”

Brighton and Hove does not have the highest level of teenage addiction but it is in the top third, ranking 36th out of 150 unitary and county councils.

Neighbouring East Sussex has 265 under-18s in rehab, with the county ranked sixth nationally behind Essex, Birmingham, Liverpool, Lancashire and Wiltshire.

West Sussex has 80 under-18s in rehab, ranking 90th nationally alongside the London borough of Newham.

Unitary councils similar to Brighton and Hove, with university populations – Bath and North East Somerset and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole – have 215 and 155 teens in rehab respectively.

Bristol, which is often compared with Brighton and Hove, also has two universities and a large student population. It has 110 under-18s in treatment, 50 of whom were under 15.

No London Boroughs have more teens with drug addiction than Brighton and Hove. The highest-ranked borough is Haringey with 130.

The analysis of the National Drug Monitoring System found more than 16,000 children receiving treatment across England, with an increase in ketamine use.

Changes in drug trends and availability – including a stark rise in ketamine use and easy access to online dealers – are among factors contributing to a rising number of school-age children needing specialist help to overcome addiction.

Wendy Taylor, from the Local Government Association, said that the landscape was “very difficult” for councils trying to provide the right treatment within “serious budget stresses”.

Dr Taylor called on the government to increase public health grants to make quality treatment more accessible.

The Department for Health and Social Care said that it was committed to ensuring those with drug and alcohol problems could access the help and support they need.