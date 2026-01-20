A Brighton road has closed this afternoon after a car flipped and ended on its side.

Both the road and pavements on Southover Street have been cordoned off while police officers work at the scene.

The incident happened at about 3.30pm.

A spokeswoman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called by Sussex Police to reports of a road traffic collision on Southover Street, Brighton shortly after 3.30pm today.

“Ambulance crews attended, assessed, and treated one patient on scene who was then discharged from our care.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.