A former Labour councillor has joined the Greens almost a year after he quit his old party to become an Independent.

Bruno de Oliveira, who represents Hollingdean and Fiveways, has had his allegiance updated on the Brighton and Hove City Council website.

When he quit his former party, Councillor de Oliveira said in a resignation letter last February that his decision had been nothing to do with the local Labour group.

He said that they were decent, hard-working councillors.

Councillor de Oliveira said that he had joined Labour to fight inequality and poverty and in “disgust” at austerity policies.

But he was unhappy about Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s financial policies which, he said, would extend austerity and hurt public services.

In particular, he objected to aid budgets being cut to fund an increase in defence spending.

Councillor de Oliveira’s decision to join the Greens was welcomed by the former Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who also served as a member of Brighton and Hove City Council.

Mr Russell-Moyle switched to the Greens last November, having been suspended shortly before the general election in 2024, preventing him from being able to stand again to defend the seat that he won from the Conservatives in 2017.

He said that the complaint that led to his suspension dated from 2016 and was “vexatious and politically motivated”. An investigation found insufficient evidence to uphold the complaint.

Brighton and Hove Green Party said: “Bruno becomes the 10th current Green councillor on Brighton and Hove City Council, following the decisive Green by-election win in Queen’s Park last year.

“After three years of Labour majority administration and two years of a Labour majority government, one thing above all is becoming clear: people want change.

“Since September, more than 100,000 new members have joined the Green Party nationally, while each new poll shows the Greens climb higher while Labour drop lower.

“Locally, our membership has almost trebled and continues to grow every single day.

“Bruno is yet another example that more and more people who believe that change isn’t just possible but necessary are finding their political home in the Green Party.

“With just over a year to go to the 2027 local elections in our city, Labour must take note of the impact of their failure to represent the people of Brighton and Hove.

“Councillor de Oliveira was chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board on the council from his election as a Labour councillor for Hollingdean and Fiveways in May 2023 to his resignation from the Labour over their cuts to the aid budget.

“(He) brings a wealth of experience to the Green group of councillors on Brighton and Hove City Council.”

Councillor de Oliveira said: “I joined the Green Party because I refuse a politics that tells us we live on an island of strangers.

“The current system enriches a few while millions struggle, then it blames the most vulnerable in society to distract from rising inequality.

“Greens offer a hopeful alternative: a society built on peace, housing and affordability. The notion of neutrality can be misleading and naive.

“It is time for a change. It is time for economic justice. The idea that we have to deal with the world as it is, not as we wish it were, aims to prevent us from building a fairer society.

“Imagine someone telling Martin Luther King Jr to put his civil rights dreams away. A revolution starts with a mere dream of the world we want to live in, and not as it is, and I, like most of you, have a dream of a fairer society.”

Councillor Steve Davis, the Green leader of the opposition, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to have a councillor of the calibre of Bruno de Oliveira join our growing number of Green councillors in the chamber as he brings with him not only a wealth of experience but a genuine passion for the city.

“As we have seen up and down the country people aren’t leaving Labour, Labour are leaving people, and this is another clear indication that we are the party of real hope and real change.

“At full council next week, we welcome to the chamber what we hope is one of many more new Green councillors to represent the city and bring our shared ideas and hope.”