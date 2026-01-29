International Women’s Day: The Fearless and Fabulous Women of Brighton & Hove

Mark International Women’s Day 2026 with an evening celebrating the women who helped shape Brighton & Hove. On Friday 6 March, local author Louise Peskett brings the city’s rich women’s history to life at The Old Courtroom.

Drawing on her book The Fearless and the Fabulous: A Journey Through Brighton and Hove’s Women’s History, Louise explores the stories of trailblazers, activists, pioneers and everyday women whose courage, creativity and determination left a lasting mark on the city.

The streets of Brighton and Hove are packed with links to women who made great strides in Law, fashion, sport, politics, education and more. Bringing together these stories, this talk covers characters in the book and showing the hidden corners where history was made by a cast of fearless and fabulous women who all, in their own ways, did things that changed the world.

The talk will be followed by a Q&A.

Details

Date – Friday 6 March, 6–7pm

Venue – The Old Courtroom, 118 Church St, Brighton BN1 1UD

Tickets – £12 (15% members’ discount available)