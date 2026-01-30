Police are appealing for information and footage – from door cams, car dashcams, mobile phones or any other security cameras – after a burglary in Brighton 10 days ago.

Sussex Police said that the burglar was believed to have broken into a house in Auckland Drive, Bevendean, between midnight and 3am on Tuesday 20 January.

Several items were stolen including various electronics and two purses.

A man has been arrested, charged and brought before court on charges with handling a stolen bank card and fraud by false representation for using the card.

Edward Denny, 53, of North Road, Brighton, admitted the offences – and theft from a shop – and was remanded in custody until a date in March when he is due to be sentenced.

The force said: “Just after 3am on Tuesday 20 January, one of the victim’s bank cards was used at a convenience store in Dyke Road, Brighton.

“Inquiries led to the arrest of 53-year-old Edward Denny on Monday (26 January) in connection with his use of the bank card.

“The following day, Denny appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, charged with fraud by false representation, handling stolen goods and theft from a shop.

“He has since pleaded guilty to the offences and has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on Tuesday 17 March.

“As inquiries continue to establish further detail around the burglary report in Auckland Drive, we are asking the public for any further information or footage.

“Did you see anyone behaving suspiciously in the early hours of Tuesday 20 January or have footage from the nearby area that’s not yet been supplied to police?

“You can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 134 of 20/01.”